Fulham v Bristol City

Milan Djuric
Milan Djuric could start for Bristol City after coming off the bench and scoring in his last two games
Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney will be assessed after his first start since August following knee trouble in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.

Forwards Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) and Lucas Piazon (leg) are expected to return to training in December.

Bristol City will be without Famara Diedhiou and Jens Hegeler, who both have long-term knee injuries.

Milan Djuric is pushing for a start after scoring against Sunderland, but defender Nathan Baker is a doubt.

Match facts

  • Fulham have lost their last three home matches against Bristol City in all competitions, including two last season (once in the Championship, once in the League Cup).
  • The Robins' league trip to Craven Cottage last season was their biggest away Championship win of the season: a 4-0 victory.
  • Fulham have won just one of their last eight league matches at Craven Cottage and are on a run of 16 matches without a home clean sheet in the Championship, last keeping one in a win back in January 2017 against Barnsley.
  • Bristol City are unbeaten in their last six Championship away matches, winning each their last two (W3 D3). The last time they won three consecutive away league matches came back in February 2016 (also a run of 3).
  • No Championship player has scored more goals direct from a free-kick than Fulham's Stefan Johansen (2 - also Preston's Josh Harrop).

Tuesday 31st October 2017

  • FulhamFulham19:45Bristol CityBristol City
  • BurtonBurton Albion19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
  • CardiffCardiff City19:45IpswichIpswich Town
  • HullHull City19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • LeedsLeeds United19:45DerbyDerby County
  • NorwichNorwich City19:45WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45MillwallMillwall
  • SunderlandSunderland19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • ReadingReading20:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1410042012830
2Wolves1492325151029
3Cardiff148421810828
4Bristol City146622215724
5Leeds147252214823
6Aston Villa146531913623
7Derby136431914522
8Norwich146441416-222
9Preston145631914521
10Ipswich137062219321
11Nottm Forest147072023-321
12Middlesbrough145541712520
13Fulham144731815319
14QPR144641818018
15Millwall144551614217
16Sheff Wed144551717017
17Hull144462623316
18Brentford143742020016
19Barnsley133461619-313
20Reading133371116-512
21Birmingham14338821-1312
22Burton14248727-2010
23Sunderland141671727-109
24Bolton14149825-177
