Fulham v Bristol City

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney will be assessed after his first start since August following knee trouble in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.

Forwards Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) and Lucas Piazon (leg) are expected to return to training in December.

Bristol City will be without Famara Diedhiou and Jens Hegeler, who both have long-term knee injuries.

Milan Djuric is pushing for a start after scoring against Sunderland, but defender Nathan Baker is a doubt.

