Fulham v Bristol City
Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney will be assessed after his first start since August following knee trouble in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.
Forwards Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) and Lucas Piazon (leg) are expected to return to training in December.
Bristol City will be without Famara Diedhiou and Jens Hegeler, who both have long-term knee injuries.
Milan Djuric is pushing for a start after scoring against Sunderland, but defender Nathan Baker is a doubt.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost their last three home matches against Bristol City in all competitions, including two last season (once in the Championship, once in the League Cup).
- The Robins' league trip to Craven Cottage last season was their biggest away Championship win of the season: a 4-0 victory.
- Fulham have won just one of their last eight league matches at Craven Cottage and are on a run of 16 matches without a home clean sheet in the Championship, last keeping one in a win back in January 2017 against Barnsley.
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their last six Championship away matches, winning each their last two (W3 D3). The last time they won three consecutive away league matches came back in February 2016 (also a run of 3).
- No Championship player has scored more goals direct from a free-kick than Fulham's Stefan Johansen (2 - also Preston's Josh Harrop).