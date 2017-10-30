Hull City v Middlesbrough
Hull midfielder Jon Toral will miss the visit of Middlesbrough after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest.
Evandro has returned to training, but Will Keane, Ryan Mason, Abel Hernandez and Moses Odubajo are all injured.
Middlesbrough have no new concerns within their squad for the trip to East Yorkshire, having won their first game in seven at Reading on Saturday.
Boro are still without striker Rudy Gestede, ruled out with a thigh injury.
Match facts
- Hull have won their last four home league games against Middlesbrough, winning 4-2 in the Premier League in April last season.
- Boro have only won once at the KC Stadium against Hull in seven attempts in all competitions (D1 L5), a 4-2 win in April 2011 with Scott McDonald scoring a hat-trick.
- Having previously won six out of eight home league matches (D2), Hull have won just three of their last 9 matches they've hosted in the league since (D1 L5).
- The Tigers have scored more goals than any other Championship side so far this season (26), with 20 coming at the KC Stadium.
- Boro have won just two of their last 25 away league matches (D10 L13), however, they are unbeaten in their last five games on the road (W2 D3).