Tuesday's back pages

Mirror
The Mirror says Everton want Thomas Tuchel
Sun
Carlo Ancelotti is the top target according to the Sun
Mail
The Mail says it is Sean Dyche
Guardian
The Guardian says David Unsworth is in the frame
Daily Express
The Daily Express says Everton will fight Leicester for Sean Dyche
Metro
The Metro says Ryan Giggs is interested in the Everton job
Daily Star
As do the Daily Star
Times
The Times also go with David Unsworth
Telegraph
While the Telegraph says Everton will pay £2.5m compensation to Burnley for Sean Dyche

