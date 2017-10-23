Ryan Giggs: Leicester and Everton jobs interest Wales legend

Ryan Giggs played 963 games for Manchester United and was manager Louis van Gaal's assistant at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Wales legend Ryan Giggs says he is interested in the Leicester and Everton manager jobs.

Both clubs are without bosses after Leicester sacked Craig Shakespeare last week and the Toffees fired Ronald Koeman on Monday.

Giggs was Louis van Gaal's number two at Old Trafford, and was interviewed for the job at Swansea in 2016.

"For me these are clubs I would be interested in," 43-year-old Giggs told Sky Sports.

"I think you look at those two teams, Leicester being champions two seasons ago, Everton being a fantastic club with a fantastic history.

"However, there are a lot of coaches out there who would be interested in those positions."

Giggs is not thought to be in contention for the job at Everton, while Leicester made a winning start under caretaker boss Michael Appleton as they beat Swansea 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

However, one bookmaker has Giggs listed at 12/1 for the Leicester job, with Wales manager Chris Coleman 6/1 and Claude Puel the 4/7 favourite.

Giggs has not been involved in top-class football since Van Gaal's dismissal in May 2016, with the Welshman finally ending a 29-year association with United in July 2016.

Giggs decided to take a sabbatical from football but has always said he intends to get into management with an ambitious club.

"I've said all along that I'd be open to clubs which share the ambitions of myself," he said.

"I want to improve clubs and improve players, to enjoy working for them and for players to enjoy the challenge.

"There are clubs in the Premier League which would be good jobs but also in the Championship and League One.

"It's more about the philosophy for me than the stature of the club."