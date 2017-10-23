'Everton fans, we owe you an apology'

You may have seen this tweet from Everton's main shirt sponsor, Sportpesa after their 5-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday:

Awkwardly, SportPesa is also the official African betting partner of the Gunners which may explain the reaction.

Understandably Everton fans were a little disgruntled so the company have issued a heartfelt apology to the Goodison Park faithful.

They have said the tweet should "never have gone out" and will review their processes "to make sure this never happens again".