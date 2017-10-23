Best Fifa Football Awards 2017: Who picked who?

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) picked up his second successive Fifa 'Best' award

Cristiano Ronaldo once again was voted the world's best male player at the Best Fifa Football Awards on Monday.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi had to settle for second and Paris St-Germain's Neymar took third spot.

Ronaldo, 32, helped Real to a brilliant Champions League-La Liga double in 2016-17.

The rundown of how the national team captains, coaches and media representatives voted was fascinating - try our quiz to see if you can guess who picked who and test your knowledge on the other facts and figures of this year's awards.