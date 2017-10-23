BBC Sport - Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?
Is this the most ridiculous penalty you've ever seen?
Bangkok Sports Club beat Satri Angthong 20-19 in a dramatic penalty shootout that culminated in one of the most astonishingly lucky penalties ever scored.
Pictures courtesy of Phakawat Kunpatee
