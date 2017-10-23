Motherwell: Stephen Robinson insists side are strong, not dirty

Stephen Robinson has led Motherwell to their first League Cup final since 2005

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists the League Cup finalists are not a "dirty" team.

Rangers defender Bruno Alves said the physical nature of his team's 2-0 semi-final defeat by Well was "too much" and "not football".

But Robinson told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "We're an aggressive side, we're physical, we're strong.

"We're not dirty but we want teams to know they're playing against us and hopefully Bruno knew he was in a game."

The Northern Irishman also said: "I think Bruno's made a living out of being physical and he was physical as well.

"I'm not too worried about what anybody else says. If we've got Xavi and Iniesta in midfield, we'll play total football. We haven't. We know what we are as a football club and what our limitations are and we try and make the best possibly out of it."

Both Robinson and Rangers counterpart Pedro Caixinha were sent to the stand after a spat on the touchline at Hampden.

"Two managers wanted to win the game and Pedro's obviously wanting to win the game as much as me, thought one of our players should've been sent off and I disagreed with him, as you do," Robinson explained. "You stick up for your own players, don't you?

"Perhaps the referee could've just come over and told us to calm down, realised it is a massive game for both clubs for different reasons. It shouldn't be about us, it should've been about the players and their performances.

"I didn't get the chance to [speak to Caixinha after the game], to be honest, but I have no problem with Pedro in any shape or form and he's always been very courteous to me and very respectful, as I would be back to him and he's got a very difficult job. It's not about any personal issue. Two people that are passionate."

Two goals by Louis Moult (second from left) secured victory for Motherwell in the semi-final

Robinson is now faced with the task of preparing Motherwell to take on League Cup holders and Premiership leaders Celtic in the 26 November final, with Brendan Rodgers' side unbeaten in their past 60 domestic fixtures.

"We'll go and try and make a real game of it," Robinson added.

"Make no mistake, it's a difficult task. We're not kidding ourselves. Of course, we've got to have players on top, top form and we've got to hope we have a little bit of luck on our side as well.

"Why not? It's a one-off game. Why not? If you don't go in with any kind of belief, there's no point in turning up."