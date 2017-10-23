Man City: Bernardo Silva avoids FA charge over penalty incident v Burnley

Manchester City and Burnley players clashed over the penalty decision

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva will not face a Football Association charge for the incident that led to a penalty against Burnley.

The 23-year-old fell under the challenge of keeper Nick Pope, and Sergio Aguero opened the scoring from the spot in the 3-0 Premier League win.

Under new laws this season, players can be charged retrospectively with diving.

"If I kicked my kid in the garden, I don't think he would fall like that," said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

"For him to get that high off the floor with his arms above his head is almost a skill in itself. I was quite impressed with how far he travelled."

Last week, Carlisle forward Shaun Miller became the first player found guilty of simulation by the FA since the laws were introduced in May.

No Premier League player has yet been found guilty.

What are the new laws?

The FA says it will act "where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation".

Only incidents that result in a player winning a penalty or lead to an opponent being sent off - through a straight red card or two yellow cards - will be punished.

Such bans have been used in Scottish football since 2011.