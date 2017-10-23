Roque Mesa: Spanish midfielder to start for Swansea v Manchester United

Roque Mesa made his Premier League debut for Swansea against Manchester United in August

Roque Mesa will start for Swansea City in their Carabao Cup fourth round tie with holders Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

The Spanish midfielder will be among a number of changes changes following Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home defeat against Leicester City.

"Roque is one player I have told already he is going to start," said head coach Paul Clement.

Striker Wilfried Bony and midfielder Renato Sanches are both injured.

Mesa, 28, is set for only his fourth start since his summer arrival from Las Palmas for £11m.

"He has been out of the last two squads, the first one was disappointing for him," added Clement.

"But then we won that game, so the only change I did was to bring in Sanches because Leroy Fer was suspended.

"He deserves a chance in the team. Some people have questioned why he is not in the team.

"He is still getting up to speed with things, he has been training hard, he is ready for a start."

Mesa has been quoted in Spanish media suggesting he might look at his position with the Swans, in the next couple of months, if he continues to struggle for game time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Paul Clement says Swans must 'move forward' after defeat

But Clement believes Mesa, who signed a four year deal, has a long term future at the Liberty Stadium.

"But that will be very much judged on how he performs over time. That is the same with all players. They sign contracts - in his case a long-term contract - and we want him here for that period."

Clement, who has coached at Real Madrid, said he knew Mesa might take time to settle.

"I understand La Liga and the intensity of that league compared to this league. It is very different, he is making gradual adjustments to his game."

Striker Oliver McBurnie is in contention to start, along with wingers Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge, who were substitutes against Leicester.

But a thigh injury means Sanches will miss the cup tie and the Portugal international is already a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game at Arsenal.

The Swans have won just once at home in five games this season.

"In this current climate, we are lacking a little it of confidence at home," said Clement.

"I said to the players this morning. There won't be anybody outside of this room - and at the time it was me the technical staff and the players - who will sort out the performances.

"It's down to us to do that and when we perform at the level we're capable of offensively, defensively and individually then our crowd will get more excited about what they are seeing on the pitch.