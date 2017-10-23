World Cup qualifying: Russia v Wales

Natasha Harding
Natasha Harding began her career with Cardiff City
Women's World Cup qualifying: Russia v Wales
Date: Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 Venue: Minor Sport Arena, St Petersburg Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage:Score updates and match report via BBC Sport Wales website

Natasha Harding says Wales are focused on qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

Jayne Ludlow's side will bid to make it two wins from two in qualifying when they face Russia in St Petersburg.

"On our day we believe we can get something out of this game, at least a point," the Liverpool forward said.

"This is the sort of game we need to take something from. We are targeting a top two spot in the group and we need to believe we can win this game."

United States-born striker Peyton Vincze could make her competitive Wales debut.

Vincze, 16, made her friendly debut in Wales' 2-1 loss to Portugal in June, 2017.

Vincze's Welsh credentials came to Wales' attention during one of Swansea City's American training camps.

She joins Amina Vine, Alice Griffiths, Charlie Estcourt, Kylie Nolan in being called up.

Wales began their campaign with a 1-0 win against Kazakhstan in Astana on 17 September.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Oxford United WFC), Laura O'Sullivan (Yeovil Town Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Hayley Ladd (unattached), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City LFC), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Amina Vine (Bristol City WFC), Alice Griffiths (Cyncoed Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Peyton Vincze (Oklahoma), Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles).

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired