Natasha Harding began her career with Cardiff City

Women's World Cup qualifying: Russia v Wales Date: Tuesday, 24 October, 2017 Venue: Minor Sport Arena, St Petersburg Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage:Score updates and match report via BBC Sport Wales website

Natasha Harding says Wales are focused on qualifying for the 2019 World Cup.

Jayne Ludlow's side will bid to make it two wins from two in qualifying when they face Russia in St Petersburg.

"On our day we believe we can get something out of this game, at least a point," the Liverpool forward said.

"This is the sort of game we need to take something from. We are targeting a top two spot in the group and we need to believe we can win this game."

United States-born striker Peyton Vincze could make her competitive Wales debut.

Vincze, 16, made her friendly debut in Wales' 2-1 loss to Portugal in June, 2017.

Vincze's Welsh credentials came to Wales' attention during one of Swansea City's American training camps.

She joins Amina Vine, Alice Griffiths, Charlie Estcourt, Kylie Nolan in being called up.

Wales began their campaign with a 1-0 win against Kazakhstan in Astana on 17 September.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Oxford United WFC), Laura O'Sullivan (Yeovil Town Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Hayley Ladd (unattached), Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City LFC), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Amina Vine (Bristol City WFC), Alice Griffiths (Cyncoed Ladies), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Peyton Vincze (Oklahoma), Charlie Estcourt (Bristol City WFC), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles).