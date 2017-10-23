Kevin Nolan: Notts County manager has Premier League desires

Kevin Nolan has led Notts County to nine wins in 15 League Two matches this season

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says his long-term goal is to manage in the Premier League.

Apart from a brief spell as player-manager at Leyton Orient, the 35-year-old spent all of his playing career in the top flight or the Championship.

Nolan has led Notts to second in League Two and told Match of the Day 2: "The ultimate goal is to get to the top.

"But at this minute in time I have been given a fantastic opportunity to manage a fantastic club."

Former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Nolan joined Notts in January and saved the club from relegation, before overseeing a turnaround in fortunes this season.

"I am loving every minute of it at the moment, although not so much when we lose, but fortunately we have not lost too many this year," he added.

"You can never switch off and sleep. I have about four or five hours sleep a night. As a player, I was one who would sleep as much as I could. Once the kids were at school and after training I would have an hour before picking them up.

"But it is all worth it on a Saturday, seeing your team perform and getting a win. There's no better feeling.

"I don't want to think that I played in the Premier League and Championship all my career, that's where I ply my trade as a manager but, of course, it's the ultimate goal.

"This is my apprenticeship of now trying to become a good manager and have longevity in management."