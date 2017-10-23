Remi Matthews: Norwich City goalkeeper set for extended Plymouth Argyle stay

Remi Matthews is the fourth goalkeeper to be given his Plymouth Argyle debut by Derek Adams this season

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews could be in line for an extended period at Plymouth, says Argyle boss Derek Adams.

Matthews, 23, joined the League One club from Norwich City on an emergency loan on Friday.

Kyle Letheren, Luke McCormick and Robbert te Loeke are all injured, which allowed Argyle to bring in a loanee outside the transfer window.

"I don't see any speed in any of the three goalkeepers coming back," Adams said after Matthews' debut.

Under the EFL's rules Argyle must re-apply to the league to have Matthews' loan extended every seven days, providing proof that their professional goalkeepers are still injured.

Argyle's only other fit goalkeeping option is youth team player Michael Cooper, who replaced Letheren after he was injured at Blackburn on 17 October.

"Remi was excellent. He's got very good hands, a good kicker of the ball, talks and is composed," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"I watched him last season when he was playing in the play-off final with Hamilton. I knew what I was going to get, I was very impressed with him that day and delighted to get him on board."