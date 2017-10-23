Robbie Legg: Guernsey FC forward hailed by boss after goalscoring return

Robbie Legg has scored seven goals in his Guernsey FC career

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has hailed teenage forward Robbie Legg after he scored in his first game of the season in the 2-0 win at East Grinstead Town.

Legg, 18, came on as a substitute and scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Ross Allen had given the Green Lions a 64th-minute lead.

The win was Guernsey's fourth in five games and lifts them up to 16th in Isthmian League Division One South.

"This is where he needs to be," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"When he came back he was different, he was buzzing a little bit," added Vance of Legg, who made his debut almost two years ago.

"He's fought his way into the group now and trained really well over the last couple of weeks and looks a lot sharper.

"It's important he keeps pushing on now. It's only 10 minutes here and there that he's getting at the moment, and he's made an impact, but he's got to push on now."