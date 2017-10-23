Ronald Koeman: Everton boss expected to be in charge against Chelsea on Wednesday

Ronald Koeman was taking training as usual at Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Monday

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is expected to be in charge for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Chelsea.

Despite speculation over his future after Sunday's 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal, the Dutchman took training as normal on Monday.

The Toffees are 18th in the Premier League and have won just two of their nine league games this season.

"I still believe I can change the whole situation," Koeman said on Sunday.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri gave Koeman his backing a fortnight ago after their 1-0 defeat by Burnley, but the Toffees have since drawn at Brighton and lost to Lyon, in the Europa League, before their Goodison Park humbling by Arsenal.

After arriving from Southampton last summer, the 54-year-old guided Everton to a seventh-place finish and back into Europe during his first season.

But their chances of progressing from Europa League Group E are slim, with the Merseysiders bottom after defeats by Atalanta and Lyon and a draw with Apollon Limassol.

Koeman, and his brother and assistant coach Erwin, will now be plotting how to guide Everton past Chelsea and offer hope of success in the League Cup, a competition the club have never won.

Former Leicester City striker Steve Claridge said "something has to change quickly" after the Arsenal defeat.

"On this evidence, Everton are in real, real trouble," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"There were very few redeeming features about their play. There is no belief in what they are doing and they are not good enough to play like that."