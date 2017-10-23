Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Motherwell, Celtic, Aberdeen, Glasgow Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha feels he may have created "a sort of anxiety" in his players prior to their League Cup semi-final 2-0 defeat by Motherwell on Sunday.(Daily Record)

"Thank u for all the support messages, I am fine just a broken nose. We will be back more stronger on Wednesday," tweets Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso as he posts a picture of his injury after a clash with Motherwell's Ryan Bowman. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor hopes his team's victory over Hibernian to reach the League Cup final is a step on the way to securing historic back-to-back trebles.(Daily Record)

Motherwell's League Cup run and a meeting with Celtic in the final will earn them around three times the £350,000 offered to the club for double goalscorer Louis Moult in August. (Guardian)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes calls on his Scottish players, such as Andrew Considine, Mark Reynolds, Stevie May, Gary Mackay-Steven, Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean, to use Wednesday's match against Celtic at Pittodrie as a chance to stake a claim for an international call-up.(Evening Express)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg, speaking after the Champions Cup home defeat by Leinster, argues that he and his team-mates failed to take their chances at Scotstoun, and defends the youthful front row. "They're all under 25," he says. "They are young and fairly inexperienced and they'll have to learn because it all starts up there. If we can get a good platform to play off we have backs that can do damage." (Daily Telegraph)

"Can't wait to get back on the match court competing..I miss it so much," writes Andy Murray on Instagram as he posts footage of him practising with Alexander Ward.(Daily Express)