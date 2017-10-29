Burnley v Newcastle United

Newcastle United forward Dwight Gayle returns to the squad following a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's record signing Chris Wood is a doubt with a hamstring injury but fellow striker Sam Vokes is likely to return from an abdominal strain.

Nahki Wells has recovered from a foot injury and awaits his Clarets debut, but Jonathan Walters and Dean Marney remain sidelined with knee problems.

Dwight Gayle returns to the Newcastle squad, having recovered from a calf injury picked up against Southampton earlier this month.

Paul Dummett is their only absentee.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Conor McNamara: "Five years since Sean Dyche's appointment at Burnley, he's now the Premier League's third longest-serving manager.

"The best measure of Dyche's success is all the other jobs he is now being linked with.

"Consistency has been key. Only 17 players used in total this season is a Premier League low.

"An average net transfer spend of just £7m per year for each of his five seasons only adds to the allure.

"Mike Ashley has shown business acumen with the timing of putting Newcastle up for sale - a sense of fattening for market. This has already been the club's best start to a Premier League season since 2011-12. Newcastle finished fifth that year."

Twitter: @ConorMcNamaraIE

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on speculation linking him with the vacant Everton job: "I mentioned last week different links with different clubs have come around - but they are others people's stories, not mine.

"They are out of my hands. In the short to medium term, I am going to continue working hard as I have done."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "I am really pleased with our position, but still I think we have to wait until January to be jumping because we are very happy."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This game is going to be very close, but I am backing Newcastle to come out on top - just.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two most recent meetings came in the 2014-15 Premier League season and were both drawn.

They are the only two fixtures between the clubs in 34 years since a Division Two match in March 1983.

Both sides have won 41 of their 101 contests, with 19 draws.

Burnley

Burnley have only won one of their past seven home league matches (D3, L3).

All four of Burnley's Premier League home wins in 2017 have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Matches at Turf Moor have produced four goals this season, the fewest in the division.

Their six-match unbeaten league run came to an end against Manchester City last weekend, when they failed to have a shot on target.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche celebrates five years in charge on the day of the Newcastle game.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have only lost one of their past seven league matches (W4, D2).

However, they have won only one of their past 15 Premier League away games (D3, L11).

They have conceded just one first-half goal this season.

Newcastle have lost nine consecutive top-flight matches on a Monday. All nine have come away from home, with the Magpies failing to score on seven occasions.

Only Manchester City midfielders David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne (both six) have provided more Premier League assists than winger Matt Ritchie (five) this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 37% Probability of away win: 35%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.