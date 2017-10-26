Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Fuenlabrada0Real Madrid2

Fuenlabrada 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrate
Real Madrid have not won the Copa del Rey since 2014

Two second-half penalties earned Real Madrid victory over third-tier side Fuenlabrada in the first leg of their Spanish Cup fourth-round tie.

The Segunda B club resisted admirably before Fran Garcia brought down 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi.

Marco Asensio coolly converted from the spot, but replays suggested the foul was actually just outside the box.

Paco Candela then hauled down Theo Hernandez at a corner, with Lucas Vazquez stroking in from 12 yards.

Canedela was sent-off his foul on the Madrid left-back - it was his second yellow card in the seven minutes he spent on the pitch after coming on as a substitute.

And with two minutes to play, Madrid's Spain Under-21 centre-back Jesus Vallejo was also sent off - a straight red card for a lunging challenge - on his debut for the club.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made six changes from Sunday's 3-0 win over Eibar, with key players such as Cristiano Ronaldo rested.

Barcelona have won the Spanish Cup in each of the past three seasons. They began their defence with a 3-0 first-leg victory at third-tier Real Murcia on Tuesday.

Zidane has never won the Copa del Rey as a player or a manager. As a player, he finished runner-up in 2002, when Madrid lost to Deportivo la Coruna, and in 2004, when they lost to Real Zaragoza.

The second legs are currently scheduled for 29 November.

Line-ups

Fuenlabrada

  • 1Codina
  • 2Iribas
  • 4DíazBooked at 84mins
  • 5Lozano
  • 3García SolsonaBooked at 62mins
  • 7Fernández FernándezSubstituted forPortillaat 45'minutes
  • 6Milla
  • 8Atienza
  • 11FraileSubstituted forCandela Pascualat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 10QueroSubstituted forAnnorat 53'minutes
  • 9Villalba

Substitutes

  • 12Candela Pascual
  • 13Freixanet
  • 14Portilla
  • 15Annor
  • 16Barrozo Rodrigues

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 19HakimiSubstituted forFeuillasier Abaloat 81'minutes
  • 3VallejoBooked at 89mins
  • 6Nacho
  • 27Tejero Sacristán
  • 18Llorente
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 15Hernández
  • 21Mayoral

Substitutes

  • 29Feuillasier Abalo
  • 31Quezada Sánchez
  • 33Hernando Riol
  • 35Ramos Wade
  • 37González Pérez
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
7,200

Match Stats

Home TeamFuenlabradaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away13

