Fuenlabrada 0-2 Real Madrid
Two second-half penalties earned Real Madrid victory over third-tier side Fuenlabrada in the first leg of their Spanish Cup fourth-round tie.
The Segunda B club resisted admirably before Fran Garcia brought down 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi.
Marco Asensio coolly converted from the spot, but replays suggested the foul was actually just outside the box.
Paco Candela then hauled down Theo Hernandez at a corner, with Lucas Vazquez stroking in from 12 yards.
Canedela was sent-off his foul on the Madrid left-back - it was his second yellow card in the seven minutes he spent on the pitch after coming on as a substitute.
And with two minutes to play, Madrid's Spain Under-21 centre-back Jesus Vallejo was also sent off - a straight red card for a lunging challenge - on his debut for the club.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made six changes from Sunday's 3-0 win over Eibar, with key players such as Cristiano Ronaldo rested.
Barcelona have won the Spanish Cup in each of the past three seasons. They began their defence with a 3-0 first-leg victory at third-tier Real Murcia on Tuesday.
Zidane has never won the Copa del Rey as a player or a manager. As a player, he finished runner-up in 2002, when Madrid lost to Deportivo la Coruna, and in 2004, when they lost to Real Zaragoza.
The second legs are currently scheduled for 29 November.
Line-ups
Fuenlabrada
- 1Codina
- 2Iribas
- 4DíazBooked at 84mins
- 5Lozano
- 3García SolsonaBooked at 62mins
- 7Fernández FernándezSubstituted forPortillaat 45'minutes
- 6Milla
- 8Atienza
- 11FraileSubstituted forCandela Pascualat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 10QueroSubstituted forAnnorat 53'minutes
- 9Villalba
Substitutes
- 12Candela Pascual
- 13Freixanet
- 14Portilla
- 15Annor
- 16Barrozo Rodrigues
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 19HakimiSubstituted forFeuillasier Abaloat 81'minutes
- 3VallejoBooked at 89mins
- 6Nacho
- 27Tejero Sacristán
- 18Llorente
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 15Hernández
- 21Mayoral
Substitutes
- 29Feuillasier Abalo
- 31Quezada Sánchez
- 33Hernando Riol
- 35Ramos Wade
- 37González Pérez
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 7,200
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13