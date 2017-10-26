Fuenlabrada 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have not won the Copa del Rey since 2014

Two second-half penalties earned Real Madrid victory over third-tier side Fuenlabrada in the first leg of their Spanish Cup fourth-round tie.

The Segunda B club resisted admirably before Fran Garcia brought down 18-year-old Achraf Hakimi.

Marco Asensio coolly converted from the spot, but replays suggested the foul was actually just outside the box.

Paco Candela then hauled down Theo Hernandez at a corner, with Lucas Vazquez stroking in from 12 yards.

Canedela was sent-off his foul on the Madrid left-back - it was his second yellow card in the seven minutes he spent on the pitch after coming on as a substitute.

And with two minutes to play, Madrid's Spain Under-21 centre-back Jesus Vallejo was also sent off - a straight red card for a lunging challenge - on his debut for the club.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made six changes from Sunday's 3-0 win over Eibar, with key players such as Cristiano Ronaldo rested.

Barcelona have won the Spanish Cup in each of the past three seasons. They began their defence with a 3-0 first-leg victory at third-tier Real Murcia on Tuesday.

Zidane has never won the Copa del Rey as a player or a manager. As a player, he finished runner-up in 2002, when Madrid lost to Deportivo la Coruna, and in 2004, when they lost to Real Zaragoza.

The second legs are currently scheduled for 29 November.