Monday's back pages 23 Oct From the section Football The Mirror lead with north London's dominance over Merseyside in the Premier League at the weekend The Express also runs with Ronald Koeman and Jurgen Klopp's heavy defeats on Sunday The Guardian feature Jurgen Klopp's claim he could have stopped Tottenham scoring The Daily Telegraph have Harry Kane as their star man after his double against Liverpool