Slaven Bilic: West Ham owners to give boss time to improve results

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic will be given more time to improve results by the club's owners.

The 49-year-old will be in charge for at least the next two games, despite Friday's 3-0 loss to Brighton leaving the Hammers in the Premier League relegation zone.

Home fans booed throughout the defeat and thousands left the ground early.

West Ham play Tottenham at Wembley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I don't want to hide behind anything. It's my responsibility and it's up to the board," Bilic said after the defeat by Brighton.

Before the game, Hammers co-owner David Sullivan had said you should "honour" a contract with an employee unless things were "desperate".

West Ham lost their first three games of the season, resulting in calls for Bilic to be sacked, but eight points from their next five matches appeared to have steadied the situation.

However, after losing to the Seagulls, Bilic apologised to fans and said they "deserve better".

"We've been here before and we managed to turn it around," said the Croat, who was appointed in June 2015.

"I'm not worried - worried is a bad word. I am strong and all that and on the other hand it's not a question for me about my future.

"I know what I feel. I can't say everything publicly. I've tried my best but when you lose 3-0 at home to Brighton I wouldn't be surprised with anything."