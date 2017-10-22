BBC Sport - Pedro Caixinha has 'no future' at Rangers
Pedro Caixinha has 'no future' at Rangers
- From the section Football
Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Steven Thompson offer a damning indictment of Pedro Caixinha's Rangers tenure, after the Ibrox side are beaten 2-0 by Motherwell in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired