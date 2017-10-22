Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

From the section

Kevin Gameiro is the third most prolific French player in La Liga history with 52 goals. Karim Benzema has 123 and Antoine Griezmann 102

Atletico Madrid extend their unbeaten start in La Liga as Kevin Gameiro scored his first goal of the season to beat Celta Vigo.

The France striker hooked home from close range after the hosts failed to clear Saul's corner.

Celta were unlucky not to score, Iago Aspas hitting the bar with a free-kick and John Guidetti forcing a last-minute Jan Oblak save with a backheel.

Atletico move up to third in the table, above Real Madrid.

Real can overtake their rivals when they face Eibar at 19:45 BST.

Villarreal beat Las Palmas 4-0 to move into fifth place.

Cedric Bakambu, Mario Gaspar, Ximo Navarro - into his own net - and Nicola Sansone were the goalscorers.