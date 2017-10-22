Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Kevin Gameiro
Kevin Gameiro is the third most prolific French player in La Liga history with 52 goals. Karim Benzema has 123 and Antoine Griezmann 102

Atletico Madrid extend their unbeaten start in La Liga as Kevin Gameiro scored his first goal of the season to beat Celta Vigo.

The France striker hooked home from close range after the hosts failed to clear Saul's corner.

Celta were unlucky not to score, Iago Aspas hitting the bar with a free-kick and John Guidetti forcing a last-minute Jan Oblak save with a backheel.

Atletico move up to third in the table, above Real Madrid.

Real can overtake their rivals when they face Eibar at 19:45 BST.

Villarreal beat Las Palmas 4-0 to move into fifth place.

Cedric Bakambu, Mario Gaspar, Ximo Navarro - into his own net - and Nicola Sansone were the goalscorers.

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 1Álvarez
  • 2Mallo
  • 22CabralBooked at 71minsSubstituted forMorat 72'minutes
  • 20Gómez Solá
  • 19Castro OttoBooked at 49mins
  • 8HernándezBooked at 82mins
  • 14Lobotka
  • 18WassSubstituted forGuidettiat 72'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 7Gómez González
  • 11Sisto

Substitutes

  • 3Fontàs
  • 6Radoja
  • 9Guidetti
  • 16Sánchez
  • 21Mor
  • 25Villar
  • 26Méndez

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20JuanfranBooked at 89mins
  • 15SavicBooked at 16mins
  • 2Godín
  • 19Hernández
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forFilipe Luisat 88'minutes
  • 14GabiBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGiménezat 66'minutes
  • 5ParteyBooked at 90mins
  • 8ÑíguezBooked at 41mins
  • 21GameiroSubstituted forGaitánat 61'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 9Torres
  • 12Fernández
  • 17Vietto
  • 22Gaitán
  • 24Giménez
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
12,978

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Stefan Savic.

Booking

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Gómez.

Attempt blocked. Sergi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Filipe Luis.

Booking

Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Juanfran (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Filipe Luis replaces Ángel Correa.

Attempt missed. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emre Mor with a cross.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Juanfran.

Attempt blocked. Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Booking

Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. John Guidetti (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Emre Mor.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor tries a through ball, but Pione Sisto is caught offside.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Juanfran.

Attempt blocked. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pione Sisto.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Juanfran is caught offside.

Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Pione Sisto.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Emre Mor replaces Gustavo Cabral.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. John Guidetti replaces Daniel Wass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona98102632325
2Valencia963025101521
3Atl Madrid9540145919
4Real Madrid8521157817
5Leganés952283517
6Villarreal95131510516
7Real Betis95131917216
8Sevilla951398116
9Real Sociedad84131917213
10Celta Vigo93241814411
11Ath Bilbao93241010011
12Levante9252911-211
13Getafe9234111019
14Espanyol8233711-49
15Dep La Coruña8224916-78
16Eibar8215317-147
17Girona8134713-66
18Las Palmas9207722-156
19Alavés9108314-113
20Malaga9018420-161
View full Spanish La Liga table

