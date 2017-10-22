Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar

Marcelo came on in the second half to score his first goal of the season

Real Madrid moved back into third place in La Liga with a comfortable win over struggling Eibar.

The defending champions led 2-0 after half an hour, with Paulo Oliveira heading Marco Asensio's cross into his own net and the Real forward then lashing in Isco's bouncing delivery.

Real rarely looked troubled and Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo both went close.

Marcelo scored a late third after turning a defender to smash home following a one-two with Karim Benzema.

Ronaldo - who has only scored one La Liga goal this season - had another frustrating evening, missing several chances as well as being denied by saves from Marko Dmitrovic.

Zinedine Zidane's side are back to within five points of leaders Barcelona but unlike Barca, Valencia and Atletico Madrid, they have lost a league game this season.

Earlier on Sunday, Atletico beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to move up to third for a few hours.