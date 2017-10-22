Italian Serie A
Udinese2Juventus6

Udinese 2-6 Juventus

Mario Mandzukic
Mario Mandzukic wanted a penalty following an Ali Adnan tackle. Both players clashed and were booked. Mandzukic was then shown a second yellow for his complaints

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira scored a hat-trick as 10-man Juventus beat Udinese in a high-scoring Serie A game.

Stipe Perica gave Udinese a shock lead, but Samir's own goal levelled the score and Khedira headed Juve ahead.

Mario Mandzukic was sent off as he was shown an instant second yellow card for appealing against a first booking.

Danilo levelled, before Daniele Rugani put Juve ahead again and Khedira scored twice to complete a hat-trick before Miralem Pjanic's last-minute strike.

Juve are within three points of leaders Napoli, who dropped points for the first time this season on Saturday when they drew 0-0 with second-placed Inter Milan.

Earlier on Sunday, former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for AC Milan against Genoa, meaning he is likely to miss next weekend's meeting with his old club.

Line-ups

Udinese

  • 1Bizzarri
  • 53Nassir Al-TameemiBooked at 26minsSubstituted forStryger Larsenat 72'minutes
  • 5LarangeiraBooked at 55mins
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPezzellaat 67'minutes
  • 10de Paul
  • 23HallfredssonBooked at 58mins
  • 6FofanaBooked at 83mins
  • 14Jankto
  • 18PericaBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBajicat 82'minutes
  • 20López

Substitutes

  • 7Matos Santos
  • 9Bajic
  • 13Ingelsson
  • 15Lasagna
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 22Scuffet
  • 25Borsellini
  • 55Bochniewicz
  • 72Barak
  • 85Behrami
  • 97Pezzella
  • 99Balic

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBernardeschiat 89'minutes
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 7CuadradoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forBarzagliat 79'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 68'minutes
  • 17MandzukicBooked at 26mins
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 22Asamoah
  • 23Szczesny
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Udinese 2, Juventus 6.

Goal!

Goal! Udinese 2, Juventus 6. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Foul by Bram Nuytinck (Udinese).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Udinese 2, Juventus 5. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Booking

Seko Fofana (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Maxi López (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rijad Bajic.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Rijad Bajic replaces Stipe Perica.

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Jens Stryger Larsen replaces Ali Adnan.

Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ali Adnan.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Giuseppe Pezzella replaces Samir.

Ali Adnan (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Offside, Juventus. Sami Khedira tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.

Booking

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Goal!

Goal! Udinese 2, Juventus 4. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniele Rugani with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Booking

Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ali Adnan.

Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Booking

Danilo (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danilo (Udinese).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd October 2017

  • AC MilanAC Milan0GenoaGenoa0
    FT
  • ChievoChievo3Hellas VeronaHellas Verona2
    FT
  • AtalantaAtalanta1BolognaBologna0
    FT
  • BeneventoBenevento0FiorentinaFiorentina3
    FT
  • SPALSPAL0SassuoloSassuolo1
    FT
  • TorinoTorino0RomaRoma1
    FT
  • UdineseUdinese2JuventusJuventus6
    FT
  • LazioLazio19:45CagliariCagliari
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli98102652125
2Inter Milan97201751223
3Juventus97112791822
4Lazio861121101119
5Roma86021551018
6Sampdoria8521169717
7Chievo94321211115
8Bologna942389-114
9Fiorentina94141511413
10Torino93421414013
11AC Milan94141213-113
12Atalanta93331413112
13Sassuolo9225515-108
14Cagliari8206614-86
15Genoa9135813-56
16Udinese92071521-66
17Crotone9135619-136
18Hellas Verona9135619-136
19SPAL9126715-85
20Benevento9009222-200
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired