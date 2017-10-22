BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool: Mauricio Pochettino pleased by 'fantastic performance'
Pochettino thanks Spurs players for 'amazing game'
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino reflects on a "fantastic performance" and thanks his players for the 4-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.
MATCH REPORT:Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool
Premier League manager reaction
