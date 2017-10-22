BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp admits 'responsibility' for defeat
Defeat was 100% our responsibility - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Spurs are a great team, but says the 4-1 defeat against them was "100% our responsibility".
MATCH REPORT:Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool
Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired