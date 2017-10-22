BBC Sport - Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Everyone played very well for Gunners - Arsene Wenger
Everyone played very well for Gunners - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reflects on a good result for the Gunners after going behind 1-0 to Everton but maintaining their calm to win the match 5-2 at Goodison.
MATCH REPORT:Everton 2-5 Arsenal
Premier League manager reaction
