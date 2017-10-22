BBC Sport - Everton: Ian Wright & Martin Keown pick the team Ronald Koeman should select

Is this the Everton team Koeman should pick?

Match of the Day 2 pundits Ian Wright and Martin Keown pick the Everton team they believe manager Ronald Koeman should select to end their poor run of form.

WATCH MORE: Could Moyes replace Koeman at Everton?

READ MORE: Where has it gone wrong for Koeman?

Top videos

Video

Is this the Everton team Koeman should pick?

Video

Could Moyes replace Koeman at Everton?

Video

There are no excuses in football - Koeman

Video

Defeat was 100% our responsibility - Klopp

Video

Highlights: LA Rams smash Arizona Cardinals 33-0

Video

Wins for Thompson & Steel at Great South Run

Video

Best team won, we were really bad - Mourinho

Video

Aguero: More than just a record goalscorer

Video

Man Utd defeat was coming - Neville

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'

Video

Walkden wins gold at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired