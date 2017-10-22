BBC Sport - Everton: Ian Wright & Martin Keown pick the team Ronald Koeman should select
Is this the Everton team Koeman should pick?
- From the section Football
Match of the Day 2 pundits Ian Wright and Martin Keown pick the Everton team they believe manager Ronald Koeman should select to end their poor run of form.
WATCH MORE: Could Moyes replace Koeman at Everton?
READ MORE: Where has it gone wrong for Koeman?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired