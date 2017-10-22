Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0-0 Genoa

Leonardo Bonucci
Leonardo Bonucci was sent off following consultation with the video referee

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for the first time in five years in the goalless draw with Genoa.

The 25th-minute red card for elbowing Aleandro Rosi means the Italy centre-back is likely to be banned for Saturday's game with Juventus, the side he left after seven seasons in July.

Milan, who spent at least £175m in the summer, drop into the bottom half.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Aleksandar Kolarov scored an excellent free-kick as Roma beat Torino 1-0.

The side from the capital have equalled the longest away winning run in Serie A history as they chalked up their 11th in a row.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side move up to fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Napoli.

Fiorentina won 3-0 at Serie A newcomers Benevento, who have become the first side in the league's history to lose their opening nine games of a season.

Chievo beat Verona 3-2 in the city's derby, Atalanta defeated Bologna 1-0, and Sassuolo won by the same score at SPAL.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 17Zapata
  • 19BonucciBooked at 25mins
  • 68Rodríguez
  • 11Borini
  • 79Kessié
  • 21Biglia
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCalabriaat 67'minutes
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forRomagnoliat 26'minutes
  • 7KalinicSubstituted forCutroneat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 4Mauri
  • 9Valente Silva
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Gómez
  • 18Montolivo
  • 20Abate
  • 22Musacchio
  • 30Storari
  • 63Cutrone
  • 73Locatelli
  • 90Donnarumma

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 5Izzo
  • 13Rossettini
  • 87ZukanovicBooked at 39mins
  • 20RosiSubstituted forLazovicat 52'minutes
  • 30RigoniSubstituted forRicciat 77'minutes
  • 44Miguel Veloso
  • 8Bertolacci
  • 93Laxalt
  • 16GalabinovSubstituted forLapadulaat 52'minutes
  • 11TaarabtBooked at 61mins

Substitutes

  • 3Gentiletti
  • 10Lapadula
  • 14Biraschi
  • 17Palladino
  • 18Migliore
  • 19Pandev
  • 21Brlek
  • 22Lazovic
  • 23Lamanna
  • 27Ricci
  • 40Omeonga
  • 64Pellegri
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 0, Genoa 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 0, Genoa 0.

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Adel Taarabt (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Luca Rossettini (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Armando Izzo.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Suso (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Suso (Milan).

Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Miguel Veloso (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Ricci.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Nikola Kalinic.

Attempt missed. Adel Taarabt (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Ricci with a cross.

Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.

Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Fabio Borini (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso.

Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Federico Ricci (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Federico Ricci replaces Luca Rigoni.

Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darko Lazovic (Genoa).

Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Davide Calabria.

Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Armando Izzo (Genoa).

Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Laxalt (Genoa).

Foul by Cristian Zapata (Milan).

Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Miguel Veloso.

Offside, Genoa. Adel Taarabt tries a through ball, but Gianluca Lapadula is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Fabio Borini (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Davide Calabria replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.

Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Suso following a fast break.

Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.

Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).

Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Cristian Zapata (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 22nd October 2017

  • AC MilanAC Milan0GenoaGenoa0
    FT
  • ChievoChievo3Hellas VeronaHellas Verona2
    FT
  • AtalantaAtalanta1BolognaBologna0
    FT
  • BeneventoBenevento0FiorentinaFiorentina3
    FT
  • SPALSPAL0SassuoloSassuolo1
    FT
  • TorinoTorino0RomaRoma1
    FT
  • UdineseUdinese1JuventusJuventus2
    33 mins
  • LazioLazio19:45CagliariCagliari
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli98102652125
2Inter Milan97201751223
3Juventus97112381522
4Lazio861121101119
5Roma86021551018
6Sampdoria8521169717
7Chievo94321211115
8Bologna942389-114
9Fiorentina94141511413
10Torino93421414013
11AC Milan94141213-113
12Atalanta93331413112
13Sassuolo9225515-108
14Cagliari8206614-86
15Udinese92071417-36
16Genoa9135813-56
17Crotone9135619-136
18Hellas Verona9135619-136
19SPAL9126715-85
20Benevento9009222-200
View full Italian Serie A table

