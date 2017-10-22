Martin Olsson: Swansea 'angry' with home form after Leicester loss

Swansea defender Martin Olsson challenges Leicester's Marc Albrighton during the Foxes' 2-1 win

Swansea City defender Martin Olsson says the squad is "frustrated and angry" with their poor home form.

Leicester's 2-1 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday was Swansea's fourth defeat in five home Premier League games this season.

"There's a lot of frustration, of course we're angry after the game," Sweden defender Olsson said.

"I don't think we came up to the standard, especially in the first half, and we should play a lot better."

Leicester, playing their first game under caretaker boss Michael Appleton after the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, led after Swans defender Federico Fernandez diverted a cross into his own net.

Shinji Okazaki doubled the Foxes' lead early in the second half and, although Alfie Mawson's goal gave Swansea hope, they were unable to find an equaliser.

The Welsh side sunk to 15th in a congested bottom half of the table, which sees them above the three clubs below them - including Stoke in the relegation zone - on goal difference only.

Swansea flirted with the drop last season before manager Paul Clement rescued them and Olsson says that experience should serve them well this campaign.

"We know what we're capable of, last season when we really needed to we got the wins," added the 29-year-old.

"We are working hard in training, but it's not working out for us at the moment at home."

Before next Saturday's Premier League trip to Arsenal, Swansea host Manchester United in the EFL Cup fourth round on Tuesday night.