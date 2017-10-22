Irish Premiership: Linfield v Crusaders (Mon)

Michael Carvill and Stephen Lowry vie for possession during Crusaders' 2-1 win over Linfield in September

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Monday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Champions Linfield and Crusaders will both aim to close the gap on league leaders Coleraine when the teams meet at Windsor Park on Monday night.

The Blues lie third in the table but trail the Bannsiders by 10 points, with the Crues one point worse off.

Crusaders were 2-1 winners at Seaview in the first Premiership match between the sides this season on 12 September.

This home fixture ends a run of six away games for Linfield, who have not played at home since mid-September.

David Healy's side will hope to bounce back after losing 2-1 to Coleraine last week thanks to a controversial late Jamie McGonigle winner, referee Arnold Hunter ruling that the ball had crossed the line on the advice of his linesman.

Crusaders suffered a disappointing defeat to Glenavon in their last top-flight outing but recovered to see off Coleraine 3-2 in midweek to book their place in the last eight of the League Cup.

Linfield and Crusaders will meet in the League Cup quarter-finals at Seaview in November after being paired together in Saturday's draw.

Monday night's match at Seaview will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 BST.

Michael McNamee presents the programme and will be joined by former Dungannon Swifts manager Darren Murphy, with Michael Hammond joined on commentary by Chris Morgan, who played for both clubs.