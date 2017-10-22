Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Dundee United, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United are poised to sack manager Ray McKinnon in the wake of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Championship. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Ray McKinnon's position as Dundee United manager has been left in serious doubt after a second consecutive Championship defeat, with the Tannadice board having met immediately after the final whistle and due to hold another within the next 48 hours. (Evening Telegraph)

Former Everton manager David Moyes is being lined up for a return to Goodison Park as the pressure increases on Toffees boss Ronald Koeman. (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur have ramped up their interest in Celtic's Kieran Tierney, having sent a top European scout to watch the 20-year-old Scotland left-back in Champions League action against Bayern Munich. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown has revealed he will hold talks with interim Scotland manager Malky Mackay this week about his international future. (Sunday Herald)

Former Rangers chief executive Gordon Smith says striker Kenny Miller is not the kind of player to agitate behind the scenes but that the criticism of the Ibrox club from the striker's agent would have been approved by the 37-year-old and shows his strength of feeling in the way he has been treated. (Sunday Post)

Hibernian's failure to sell 10,000 tickets for Saturday's Scottish League Cup semi-final has cost opponents Celtic, plus Rangers and Motherwell, who play on Sunday, up to £62,500 each. (Sunday Mail)

BT Sport's presenters apologised on air for the widely criticised promotional material that had Celtic and Rangers in large letters and opponents Hibs and Motherwell in much smaller characters. (Scotland On Sunday)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes is the "perfect fit" to the Scotland's new head coach. (Sunday Herald)#

Rangers defender Bruno Alves thinks Portugal team-mate Pepe, presently with Besiktas, would fancy dipping his toe into Scottish football having been regaling him about the wonders of life in Glasgow. (Sunday Herald)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe are always asking Bruno Alves about life at Rangers, the Portugal defender has said of his international team-mates. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says leading his side in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers is the biggest game of his life and surpasses being involved at Euro finals with Northern Ireland. (Sunday Post)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he is addicted to winning like a vampire is addicted to blood. (Sunday Mail)

Right-back James Tavernier has told his Rangers team-mates there will be no room for cowards in Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Motherwell. (Sunday Herald)

Spending this season on loan to Aberdeen can get Ryan Christie ready for playing the Celtic way, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Sunday Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rogers says a controversial penalty awarded against Dedryck Boyata by referee Kevin Clancy could have cost his team victory over Hibs in Saturday's League Cup semi-final. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has criticised referee Euan Anderson after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Partick Thistle, saying home Tomas Cerny should have been sent off for conceding a penalty that the goalkeeper saved. (Sunday Herald)