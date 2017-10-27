Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Attacking midfielder Sofiane Boufal scored the winner as Saints beat West Brom last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Brighton's Steve Sidwell remains sidelined with a back injury but forward Tomer Hemed is available after suspension.

Hemed will have to make do with a place among the substitutes following Glen Murray's double against West Ham.

Southampton have no fresh injury concerns, with defender Jeremy Pied their only absentee.

Sofiane Boufal is pushing for a starting role after scoring the winning goal against West Brom last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "In a League One clash in November 2010, Southampton and Brighton fought out a goalless draw at St Mary's.

"In his post-match TV interview the then-Southampton boss Nigel Adkins was asked if he thought the two clubs would be competing for the title. His response was: 'If they can keep pace with us, maybe.'

"Brighton were well and truly riled, and what had been a relatively low-key south coast rivalry has had an added edge ever since.

"Brighton went on to win the title that season, with Southampton promoted as runners-up. The following year there were three red cards in their two Championship meetings.

"They have not played each other competitively since - but they have also not forgotten."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both sides would probably be happy with a draw, which is exactly what I think they will get.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro v England cricketers Moeen Ali & James Anderson

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton won the most recent meeting 3-0 at home in the Championship in January 2012.

That was only their second victory in the last 13 meetings in all competitions (D4, L7).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just two of their last seven Premier League matches (W3, D2).

They could win four of their opening 10 matches in a top-flight season for the first time.

Victory against Saints would also ensure back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since September 1982.

Pascal Gross has been involved in six of Brighton's nine league goals this season, with two goals and four assists.

Chris Hughton takes charge of his 100th Premier League match on Sunday.

Southampton

Southampton have won five Premier League away matches in 2017, one more than their tally at home.

Saints go into the weekend as the joint-lowest scorers in the top half of the table, with eight goals.

They have failed to score in nine of their last 15 Premier League matches.

Sofiane Boufal's winner against West Brom last weekend was his first goal in 23 Premier League games.

Shane Long has failed to score in his last 26 appearances for club and country.

Nathan Redmond has had a Premier League-high 24 shots without scoring this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 33% Probability of away win: 39%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.