Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton
-
- From the section Football
TEAM NEWS
Brighton's Steve Sidwell remains sidelined with a back injury but forward Tomer Hemed is available after suspension.
Hemed will have to make do with a place among the substitutes following Glen Murray's double against West Ham.
Southampton have no fresh injury concerns, with defender Jeremy Pied their only absentee.
Sofiane Boufal is pushing for a starting role after scoring the winning goal against West Brom last weekend.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Steve Wilson: "In a League One clash in November 2010, Southampton and Brighton fought out a goalless draw at St Mary's.
"In his post-match TV interview the then-Southampton boss Nigel Adkins was asked if he thought the two clubs would be competing for the title. His response was: 'If they can keep pace with us, maybe.'
"Brighton were well and truly riled, and what had been a relatively low-key south coast rivalry has had an added edge ever since.
"Brighton went on to win the title that season, with Southampton promoted as runners-up. The following year there were three red cards in their two Championship meetings.
"They have not played each other competitively since - but they have also not forgotten."
Twitter: @Wilsonfooty
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Both sides would probably be happy with a draw, which is exactly what I think they will get.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro v England cricketers Moeen Ali & James Anderson
- Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton won the most recent meeting 3-0 at home in the Championship in January 2012.
- That was only their second victory in the last 13 meetings in all competitions (D4, L7).
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton have lost just two of their last seven Premier League matches (W3, D2).
- They could win four of their opening 10 matches in a top-flight season for the first time.
- Victory against Saints would also ensure back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time since September 1982.
- Pascal Gross has been involved in six of Brighton's nine league goals this season, with two goals and four assists.
- Chris Hughton takes charge of his 100th Premier League match on Sunday.
Southampton
- Southampton have won five Premier League away matches in 2017, one more than their tally at home.
- Saints go into the weekend as the joint-lowest scorers in the top half of the table, with eight goals.
- They have failed to score in nine of their last 15 Premier League matches.
- Sofiane Boufal's winner against West Brom last weekend was his first goal in 23 Premier League games.
- Shane Long has failed to score in his last 26 appearances for club and country.
- Nathan Redmond has had a Premier League-high 24 shots without scoring this season.
|SAM's verdict
|Most probable score: 1-1
|Probability of draw: 28%
|Probability of home win: 33%
|Probability of away win: 39%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.