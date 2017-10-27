Leicester City v Everton

Everton's 5-2 defeat against Arsenal last weekend proved to be Ronald Koeman's last game in charge

TEAM NEWS

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel will be without Robert Huth and Matty James because of ongoing ankle and calf injuries respectively.

Midfielder Adrien Silva remains ineligible after the club decided against appealing Fifa's decision to reject his registration.

Everton's Idrissa Gueye is suspended following his red card against Arsenal.

Long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie, Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Everton were the visitors for Leicester's coronation as champions in May last year.

"That was Claudio Ranieri's Leicester hosting Roberto Martinez' Everton, only 17 months ago.

"Claude Puel was then in charge of French side Nice, with no thoughts of succeeding Ronald Koeman at Southampton - as he would less than two months later.

"Meanwhile, Michael Appleton had just got Oxford promoted to League One, and David Unsworth was shortly to be put in joint charge of Everton for their final league game of the season - prior to Koeman coming.

"Following?

"Forget Eastenders, Casualty and the rest - the Premier League should win best drama/soap plotline every time!"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think Everton's fortunes will improve here and, whoever gets the job, they look like they will be facing a season of fire fighting.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton won both league meetings last season with an aggregate scoreline of 6-2.

Those are Leicester's only defeats in the last eight encounters in all competitions (W3, D3).

There have been 36 goals in the last nine Premier League encounters.

Everton's two victories last season are their only wins in the last eight meetings in all competitions (D3, L3).

Leicester

Leicester ended a six-game winless run by beating Swansea last weekend.

Their only victory in four home league games this season came on 19 August against Brighton (D1, L2).

They have only kept two clean sheets in eight league matches.

The Foxes failed to win any of their seven Premier League games played on a Sunday last season (D2, L5).

Jamie Vardy has been involved in four goals in his four previous Premier League games against Everton (two goals, two assists).

Everton

Everton are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games (D6, L6).

They have kept only one clean sheet in nine league matches this season.

The Toffees have won just two of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Eight points is Everton's worst tally after nine games of a Premier League season since 2005-06 - although they ended that campaign in 11th place.

Wayne Rooney and Oumar Niasse are Everton's only goalscorers in the league this season.

Rooney could score in three successive league games for the first time since January 2016.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.