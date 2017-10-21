BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Philip Neville says Man United defeat was coming
Man Utd defeat was coming - Neville
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit and former Manchester United defender Philip Neville reckons the Red Devils' defeat at Huddersfield was not a surprise, while Jermaine Jenas warns they could soon be 11 points adrift of top spot.
READ MORE: Jose Mourinho - Man Utd attitude at Huddersfield was worse than a friendly
