Man Utd defeat was coming - Neville

Match of the Day pundit and former Manchester United defender Philip Neville reckons the Red Devils' defeat at Huddersfield was not a surprise, while Jermaine Jenas warns they could soon be 11 points adrift of top spot.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho - Man Utd attitude at Huddersfield was worse than a friendly

