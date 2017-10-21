BBC Sport - Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Tony Pulis says 'wonderful' Saints goal down to errors
'Wonderful' Saints goal down to errors - Pulis
- From the section Football
West Brom head coach Tony Pulis says some of his players "should do better" for Southampton's "wonderful" goal after his side's 1-0 defeat at St Mary's Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
