BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Mallards beat Carrick to clinch first league win
Mallards beat Carrick to clinch first league win
- From the section Football
Ballinamallard United secure a first Premiership victory of the campaign with a 2-0 win over a Carrick Rangers side which had Mark Edgar sent-off in the second half.
