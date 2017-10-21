BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Andrew Mitchell double as Glenavon rout Ballymena
Andrew Mitchell is on target twice as second-placed Glenavon beat 10-man Ballymena United 4-0 in the Irish Premiership encounter at Mourneview Park.
All the goals came in the first half, with Bobby Burns and Andy Hall also finding the net.
Ballymena had Kyle Owens sent-off for the second time this season.
