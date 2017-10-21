BBC Sport - Swansea City 1-2 Leicester: 'Today isn't about Michael Appleton, it's about the result'
Foxes win ends difficult week - Appleton
- From the section Football
Leicester City caretaker boss Michael Appleton is proud of how the Foxes came through a "difficult week" following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, to beat Swansea City 2-1.
MATCH REPORT:Swansea City 1-2 Leicester
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired