Premier League stats: Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Man City, Rafael Benitez

Swansea are the own goal kings of the Premier League, Marcus Rashford has one more game to equal a record held by Wayne Rooney, and Rafael Benitez never loses against a former England manager.

Here are the 10 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:

Manchester United's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town was only the third time in 40 matches that Jose Mourinho has tasted defeat against a newly promoted side in the Premier League. As Chelsea manager, he lost against Crystal Palace in 2013-14 and Bournemouth in 2015-16.

Marcus Rashford scored United's goal, his 13th in the Premier League. The 19-year-old is two behind Wayne Rooney's record for a teenager. He turns 20 on 31 October, so only has next week's game against Tottenham to level or better his former team-mate's mark.

Manchester City's 3-0 win at home to Burnley took them to 25 points from nine games, their joint-best return after nine games of a Premier League season alongside 2011-12. The only team with more points at this stage of the season were Chelsea, who had 27 in 2005-06.

Assist-machine Kevin de Bruyne was at it again on Saturday, laying on Leroy Sane for City's third goal. Since his City debut in September 2015, the Belgian has provided 33 assists in the Premier League, more than any other player.

Newcastle's 1-0 win over Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace means Magpies manager Rafael Benitez has never lost a home league game in English football against a coach who has also managed England. He has won 17 and drawn four of his 21 games.

Goal-shy Palace have failed to score in their past seven Premier League away games, their longest such run in the top flight.

Darren Fletcher made his 100th consecutive Premier League appearance in Stoke City's defeat by Bournemouth. That is the longest current run by any player in the competition.

Federico Fernandez's own goal in Swansea's 2-1 home loss to Leicester is the Swans' 11th own goal since the start of the 2015-16 season. That is twice as many as any other side.

In the same period, no-one has scored more own goals than Fernandez - his three is level with Burnley's Jack Cork.

Watford, who lost 4-2 against Chelsea, have conceded four goals in each of their past three Premier League away games in London, after a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea and 4-0 defea at Tottenham last season.

