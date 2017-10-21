BBC Sport - Southampton 1-0 West Brom: Mauricio Pellegrino says Saints deserved a 'difficult' win
Pellegrino pleased with 'difficult' win
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says he thought his side deserved a 1-0 victory at home to West Bromwich Albion.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-0 West Bromwich Albion
