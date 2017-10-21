BBC Sport - Rafa Benitez is capable of winning Premier League title with Newcastle United - Garth Crooks
'Benitez is capable of winning title with Newcastle'
BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks says he believes Rafa Benitez "has the pedigree" and is "capable of winning the title with the right resources" while in charge of Newcastle United.
