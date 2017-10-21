BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson says Eagles did enough for at least a point
Palace did enough for at least a point - Hodgson
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says his side deserved at least a point after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired