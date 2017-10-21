BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: Liverpool's Rhian Brewster puts England into semi-finals

England reach Under-17 World Cup semis

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick to help England to a 4-1 win over the USA that secured a place in the Under-17 World Cup semi-finals.

Brewster knocked in a rebound then chipped the goalkeeper to put England two ahead inside 14 minutes in Goa, India.

He then provided the cross for Morgan Gibbs-White's third and completed his hat-trick with a penalty with the last kick of the game.

England will meet Brazil or Germany in the last four on Wednesday in Guwahati (11:30 BST).

In three previous outings at the Under-17 World Cup, England have never made it past the quarter-finals.

England's Under-20 side won their version of the World Cup in June, while the Under-19s won the European Championship in July.

