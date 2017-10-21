BBC Sport - Huddersfield 2-1 Manchester United: Beating Man Utd a very special moment - Wagner
Beating Man Utd a very special moment - Wagner
- From the section Football
Huddersfield manager David Wagner describes his team's 2-1 win over Manchester United is "another chapter in the fairytale" for his club.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 2-1 Manchester United
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired