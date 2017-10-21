BBC Sport - Huddersfield 2-1 Manchester United: The best team won - Jose Mourinho

Best team won, we were really bad - Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits Huddersfield were the better team and fully deserved their 2-1 win over his side in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 2-1 Manchester United

