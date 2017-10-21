BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine beat Cliftonville 2-1 to stay five points clear

Coleraine edge out Cliftonville to stay five clear

Coleraine beat Cliftonville 2-1 at Solitude to remain five points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership table and maintain their unbeaten record in the league this season.

David Ogilby gave the Bannsiders the lead, Rory Donnelly levelled, but Joe McCready struck home the winner after half-time.

