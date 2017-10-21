BBC Sport - Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche says Clarets 'stuck at' challenge
Man City a top-class side - Dyche
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his team were beaten by a "top-class" Manchester City, but says the Clarets were not helped by referring decisions in the 3-0 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
