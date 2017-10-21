BBC Sport - Manchester City 3-0 Burnley: Pep Guardiola pleased with 'winning mentality'
Man City passed intensity test - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manager Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City's "winning mentality" after a 3-0 victory over Burnley equalled the club record of 11 straight wins in all competitions.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, BBC One and this website at 22:30 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired