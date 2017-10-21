Premier League results: Man City beat Burnley, Man Utd lose at Huddersfield, Chelsea rally

Sergio Aguero scored on his first start since injuring his ribs in a car crash last month

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as second-placed Manchester United's unbeaten run was surprisingly ended at Huddersfield Town.

City's quality eventually shone through in a 3-0 home win against Burnley as Sergio Aguero equalled the club's all-time scoring record.

The Argentine tucked in a first-half penalty to equal Eric Brook's tally of 177 before City, who had previously been free-scoring at Etihad Stadium, wore down the visitors and added further goals though Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane.

Neighbours United had only conceded twice in their opening eight league matches, but Jose Mourinho's side lost their defensive solidity against newly promoted Huddersfield.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre took advantage of first-half errors as the Terriers beat United for the first time since 1952, despite Marcus Rashford's strike setting up a nervy finish.

In the lunchtime kick-off, defending champions Chelsea came from behind in a thrilling 4-2 win against Watford.

Aiming to avoid a third league defeat, Antonio Conte's side trailed 2-1 before substitute Michy Batshuayi (2) and Cesar Azpilicueta lifted the Blues above Watford into fourth.

Leicester's players might have been "raw" after the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, but they showed few ill-effects as caretaker manager Michael Appleton began with a 2-1 win at Swansea.

Federico Fernandez's own goal and a strike from Shinji Okazaki lifted the 2015-16 champions to 13th, despite Swans defender Alfie Mawson pulling a goal back with more than half an hour to play.

Stoke dropped into the relegation zone as they paid the price for a slow start against Bournemouth.

Andrew Surman and Junior Stanislas put the visitors in control inside the opening 18 minutes and, despite Mame Biram Diouf narrowing the gap, the second-bottom Cherries held on to win 2-1 and move to within one point of safety.

Crystal Palace, aiming to follow up last week's first league win of the season when they travelled to Newcastle United, came away with nothing as Mikel Merino headed in a late winner.

